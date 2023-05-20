  • Visitors look at screens displaying Japan-based Tomorrow Net's navigation-type AI communication tool during an exhibition in Tokyo earlier this month. | AFP-JIJI
Hiroshima – The world must urgently assess the impact of generative artificial intelligence, G7 leaders said Saturday, announcing they will launch discussions this year on “responsible” use of the technology.

A working group will be set up to tackle issues from copyright to disinformation, the seven leading economies said in a final communique released during their summit in Hiroshima.

Text generation tools such as ChatGPT, image creators and music composed using AI have sparked delight, alarm and legal battles as creators accuse them of scraping material without permission.

