Daihatsu said Friday that it has found misconduct in its crash tests for a hybrid SUV model for the Japanese market amid a growing scandal over its data tests.
Daihatsu, a unit of Toyota, stopped shipments and sales of the hybrid model of the Rocky small SUV the same day. The vehicle is also sold by the parent company as the Raize.
The development came after similar misconduct came to light in April with Daihatsu vehicles for overseas markets.
