The pet market in China is worth more than 200 billion yuan ($29 billion) and is growing quickly, with the number of pet cats and dogs in the nation now exceeding 100 million.

The market is reportedly the world’s second largest after the United States, and Japanese firms are eyeing potential opportunities to cash in on the boom in demand for pet products.

“I am happy about my life with my dog. We always go to cafes and outings together,” Chen Yu Jie, a 29-year-old woman said while walking her dog in Shanghai.