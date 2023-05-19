Popular kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke IV was discharged from a hospital Friday, a day after he was found collapsed with his parents at their home in Tokyo, with an investigative source saying police suspect the family attempted suicide together.

Ennosuke’s father, Ichikawa Danshiro, 76, was also a kabuki actor. An autopsy has found the parents, who were confirmed dead Thursday, allegedly died from an overdose of psychotropic drugs, the police said.

The incident occurred on Thursday, the same day a weekly magazine reported on Ennosuke’s alleged involvement in bullying and sexual abuse, including actors and staff involved in his theater collective.