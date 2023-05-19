Japanese stocks rose Friday, with the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average trading at the highest in nearly 33 years, as optimism the United States will avoid default added to bullish sentiment that has fueled one of the world’s best rallies of 2023.

The Nikkei stock index advanced as much as 1.2% to 30,924.57, putting the blue-chip gauge at the highest intraday level since August 1990. The Topix, which maintained a 33-year high set earlier this week, gained as much as 0.6%, as service-sector firms and machinery makers provided the biggest boosts.

Both gauges are set to complete their sixth-straight week of gains as strategists at Goldman Sachs Group to Macquarie Group say the case for a bull run is solid thanks to corporate governance reforms boosting valuations and loose monetary policy adding to tailwinds. Morgan Stanley forecast the Topix could eventually climb an additional 8% to reach 2,350, propelled by themes on return-on-equity improvement and a favorable yen.