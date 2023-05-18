  • Ukrainian soldiers west of Bakhmut, just after rotating out following a month of fighting inside the city | TYLER HICKS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Ukrainian soldiers west of Bakhmut, just after rotating out following a month of fighting inside the city | TYLER HICKS / THE NEW YORK TIMES

  • Kyodo

Japan will accept injured Ukrainian soldiers for medical treatment as part of efforts to support their war-torn homeland in its ongoing battle to defend itself against Russia, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

In a rare move, several soldiers will be accepted at the Self-Defense Forces Central Hospital in Tokyo as early as next month for medical care and physical therapy, the sources said.

The Japanese government is aiming to show a stronger commitment to Ukraine ahead of the Group of Seven summit beginning on Friday. The plan to accept wounded soldiers, including those injured by landmines, is in response to a Ukrainian request, a Japanese government source said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW