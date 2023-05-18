Japan will accept injured Ukrainian soldiers for medical treatment as part of efforts to support their war-torn homeland in its ongoing battle to defend itself against Russia, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

In a rare move, several soldiers will be accepted at the Self-Defense Forces Central Hospital in Tokyo as early as next month for medical care and physical therapy, the sources said.

The Japanese government is aiming to show a stronger commitment to Ukraine ahead of the Group of Seven summit beginning on Friday. The plan to accept wounded soldiers, including those injured by landmines, is in response to a Ukrainian request, a Japanese government source said.