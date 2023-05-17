Visitors to Japan rose to a post-pandemic high of almost 2 million in April, official data showed on Wednesday, benefiting from a relaxation of travel restrictions in China.
The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure climbed to 1.95 million last month from 1.82 million in March, the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) said.
Arrivals were still down 33% from April 2019, before pandemic travel curbs were adopted the next year.
