Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada speaks at a news conference on Tuesday. | KYODO
Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada speaks at a news conference on Tuesday. | KYODO

Japan and China on Tuesday began the operation of a hotline between their defense authorities, the two nations’ governments said, as bilateral ties remain tense over a territorial dispute.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu affirmed the necessity of maintaining candid communication during their 20-minute talks on the direct communication line, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

