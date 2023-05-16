Japan and China on Tuesday began the operation of a hotline between their defense authorities, the two nations’ governments said, as bilateral ties remain tense over a territorial dispute.
Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu affirmed the necessity of maintaining candid communication during their 20-minute talks on the direct communication line, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.
