ChatGPT failed to correctly identify digital minister Taro Kono, even as he advocates for more use of artificial intelligence to help overcome labor shortages caused by a population decline.

“I asked ChatGPT who Kono Taro is and he came back with the wrong answer,” Kono said in an interview with Bloomberg Television broadcast Monday. “So you need to be careful,” he added. Kono asks that his name be written in Japanese style, with surname first.

Asked how ChatGPT had identified him when he entered a query about himself, Kono said it had called him “prime minister of Japan.”