Group of Seven advanced nations plan to commit to efforts to protect the rights of LGBT and other sexual minorities in a statement to be released following the summit in Japan starting next week, government sources have said.

The move comes as the Japanese government faces increasing pressure to become more supportive of the country’s LGBT community and address their discrimination concerns, with the Asian country lagging behind other G7 members on the issue.

The G7, which groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, plus the European Union, is considering what to include in the statement regarding gender equality issues, building on a G7 communique issued in the wake of an annual summit in Germany last year, the sources said Friday.