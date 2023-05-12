Fans of idols belonging to Johnny & Associates, one of Japan’s most powerful talent agencies, said Thursday they have submitted a petition with around 16,000 signatures demanding that the firm investigate allegations of sexual abuse by its late founder Johnny Kitagawa.

The supporters, who spoke at a news conference in Tokyo, launched in April a group called Penlight to protest the agency’s handling of such allegations after Kauan Okamoto, a 26-year-old Japanese-Brazilian singer and songwriter, claimed Kitagawa sexually abused him on multiple occasions as a young teen.

Kitagawa was one of the most revered figures in Japan’s entertainment industry, propelling numerous groups such as SMAP, Arashi and Hey! Say! Jump to stardom before his death in 2019.