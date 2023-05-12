  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (second from right) addresses a government panel meeting at the Prime Minister's Office held on Thursday to start discussing ways to use and regulate ChatGPT and other generative artificial intelligence tools. | KYODO
A government panel of experts started discussions on Thursday on ways to promote and regulate ChatGPT and other generative artificial intelligence tools.

“AI has the potential to change the economy and society positively, but it also has risks, so it’s important to deal with both appropriately,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the first meeting of the AI strategy panel.

“AI is a global topic, and Japan is required to exercise leadership on it as the president of the Group of Seven” major democracies this year, he said, showing eagerness to take the initiative in international efforts to create rules.

