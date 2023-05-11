  • Kyodo

Naha – Mysterious fireballs were observed streaking slowly across the sky over Okinawa Prefecture on Wednesday night, sparking speculation on social media.

Multiple photos and short videos were posted on social media, with people wondering if they were meteors. Some found the phenomena beautiful, while others expressed concern.

A photo taken by a witness shows mysterious fireballs moving across the night sky over Kadena in Okinawa Prefecture on Wednesday night. | KYODO
