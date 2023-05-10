All women should get mammogram screening for breast cancer starting from the age of 40, rather than 50, an influential U.S. health body announced Tuesday, a move it said could save thousands of lives.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer and the second most common cause of cancer death for women in the United States, killing around 42,000 women and 500 men, according to official data. Black women are 40% more likely to die than white women.

The Preventive Services Task Force, a group of independent experts appointed by the Department of Health and Human Services, said that while it previously recommended women in their 40s make individual choices about when to start screening, the new guidance could result in 19% more lives being saved.