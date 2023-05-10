  • Siaosi 'Ofakivahafolau Sovaleni, Tonga's prime minister, addresses the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York in 2022. | REUTERS
The United States has opened a new embassy in Tonga, the State Department said on Tuesday, as part of efforts to step up the U.S. diplomatic presence in the Pacific region to counter China.

The United States “officially opened the U.S. Embassy in Nuku’alofa on May 9, 2023,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

“This opening symbolizes the renewal of our relationship and underlines the strength of our commitment to our bilateral relations, to the people of Tonga, and to our partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region,” the statement said.

