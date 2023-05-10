  • Police officers investigate a site in Tokyo's Ota Ward where a junior high school student was stabbed on Wednesday. | KYODO
A junior high school boy was stabbed in the abdomen in Tokyo's Ota Ward on Wednesday morning.

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene. Police said a bloodstained knife was found near the site.

The boy, a junior high first grader, was taken to a hospital. He is conscious and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

