A junior high school boy was stabbed in the abdomen in Tokyo's Ota Ward on Wednesday morning.
A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene. Police said a bloodstained knife was found near the site.
The boy, a junior high first grader, was taken to a hospital. He is conscious and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.
