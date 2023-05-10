Although nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation will be a key — and symbolic — topic of discussion at next week’s Group of Seven leaders’ summit in Hiroshima, U.S. President Joe Biden is unlikely to deliver a separate statement on the issue when he becomes the second American president to visit the atomic-bombed city, Japan’s ambassador to the United States has said.

“We are not going to try to ask President Biden to come up with a specific message this time because this is not a bilateral visit,” Ambassador Koji Tomita told a news conference in Washington on Tuesday. Instead, Japan will aim for the G7 leaders to release a “strong message” on the issue of nuclear weapons, likely in a joint statement.

But Tomita noted that a united and strong message from G7 countries would come as nuclear concerns proliferate worldwide, from Russia’s threats in Ukraine to North Korea’s increasingly powerful arsenal.