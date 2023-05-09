Paramilitary troops arrested former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan from a court complex in Islamabad, a development that threatens to escalate the cash-strapped nation’s political crisis and draw thousands of his supporters to the streets.

Dozens of security officials escorted Khan into a black SUV while others beat back some of his supporters in the court complex in Islamabad, according to video footage shared by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on social media. The party called for supporters to come out and "defend” their country, calling for protests across major cities in Pakistan.

Khan’s party said he had been picked up in connection with a graft investigation involving a plot of land. The former prime minister had been given notices about the case before this action, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told told media.