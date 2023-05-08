  • Police investigate outside a luxury watch shop in Tokyo's Ginza district on Monday evening following a robbery. | KYODO
    Police investigate outside a luxury watch shop in Tokyo's Ginza district on Monday evening following a robbery. | KYODO

A group of men forced their way into a luxury watch shop in Tokyo’s Ginza district on Monday evening, stealing merchandise before fleeing the scene, media reports said.

Police later took four men into custody and are searching for a fifth person they believe was involved.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the robbery happened at around 6:30 p.m.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW