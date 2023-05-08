Toyota has stopped sales and deliveries of its Yaris Ativ in Thailand, senior officials said on Monday, after its affiliate Daihatsu rigged part of the door in side-collision safety tests.

Speaking at a news conference in Bangkok, Toyota’s CEO for the Asia region, Masahiko Maeda, said the problem may have occurred due to pressure during the development of the Ativ model, adding that the vehicles customers are using are safe.

Toyota was working with the Thai government to resume sales.