Rampant Yezo deer have been causing major problems in Hokkaido, with the animals eating farmers’ crops and causing traffic accidents following years of unchecked population growth and a lack of local government assistance, according to experts and local community members.

Protection policies for the animals, indigenous to Hokkaido, and a decrease in the number of deer hunters have contributed to a population explosion, despite the creatures having previously been in danger of extinction during the Meiji Era (1868-1912).

Sharp increases in the deer population during the 1990s prompted the Hokkaido Prefectural Government to begin strengthening efforts to cull them since around fiscal 2010.