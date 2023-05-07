Sapporo – Rampant Yezo deer have been causing major problems in Hokkaido, with the animals eating farmers’ crops and causing traffic accidents following years of unchecked population growth and a lack of local government assistance, according to experts and local community members.
Protection policies for the animals, indigenous to Hokkaido, and a decrease in the number of deer hunters have contributed to a population explosion, despite the creatures having previously been in danger of extinction during the Meiji Era (1868-1912).
Sharp increases in the deer population during the 1990s prompted the Hokkaido Prefectural Government to begin strengthening efforts to cull them since around fiscal 2010.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.