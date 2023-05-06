London – King Charles III was anointed and crowned on Saturday in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a display of pomp and pageantry that sought to marry 1,000 years of history with a monarchy fit for a new era.
In front of a congregation including about 100 world leaders and a television audience of millions, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual leader of the Anglican Church, slowly placed the 360-year-old St. Edward’s Crown on Charles’ head as he sat upon a 14th-century throne in Westminster Abbey.
During a historic and solemn two-hour service, which dates back to the time of King William the Conqueror in 1066, Charles’ second wife, Camilla, was also crowned queen.
