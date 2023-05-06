Ishikawa Prefecture on Saturday remained on high alert for aftershocks and rain after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 hit the region the previous day, leaving one dead and more than 20 injured.

The Meteorological Agency has warned of strong aftershocks following the initial quake at 2:42 p.m. Friday, which registered a strong 6 on the shindo (intensity) scale of 7 in Suzu on the tip of the Noto Peninsula about 110 kilometers northeast of the city of Kanazawa.

The agency warned the aftershocks could be as powerful as the strong 6 level for about a week in the area. The agency defines a strong 6 and 7 as “impossible to remain standing or move without crawling” and “people may be thrown through the air.”