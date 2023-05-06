Police served a fresh arrest warrant Saturday on the suspect in an attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last month alleging he illegally manufactured explosives.

Ryuji Kimura, 24, from Hyogo Prefecture was arrested on April 15 at the scene on suspicion of obstruction of business for allegedly throwing an explosive device at Kishida just before the prime minister was about to make a stump speech in Wakayama, western Japan. Kishida was not injured.

Investigators said they have determined that a substance confiscated from Kimura’s home was gunpowder. The dark gunpowder was found along with metal nuts in one of the two pipe bombs collected at the scene, they said.