  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi in Maputo on Thursday | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi in Maputo on Thursday | KYODO

  • AFP-Jiji

Maputo, Mozambique – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that Tokyo would help Mozambique counter Islamist insurgents in the restive north.

Mozambique’s gas-rich northernmost province, Cabo Delgado, is struggling with an insurgency waged by militants linked to the Islamic State group.

“Japan will financially support the fight against terrorism,” Kishida told a news conference in the capital, Maputo, on the final leg of an African tour.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW