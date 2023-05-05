Maputo, Mozambique – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that Tokyo would help Mozambique counter Islamist insurgents in the restive north.
Mozambique’s gas-rich northernmost province, Cabo Delgado, is struggling with an insurgency waged by militants linked to the Islamic State group.
“Japan will financially support the fight against terrorism,” Kishida told a news conference in the capital, Maputo, on the final leg of an African tour.
