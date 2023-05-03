Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on Friday that their countries will strengthen ties with the so-called Global South.

After meeting with Blinken at the Department of State, Motegi told reporters that countries in the Global South are facing different challenges. “It’s important to take an approach based on each country’s needs,” he noted.

The Global South includes emerging and developing countries that are distancing themselves from both the U.S.-European and China-Russia groupings.