On a narrow backstreet just outside the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the Kabutocho district, known as Japan’s Wall Street, there’s a basement restaurant that has stayed in business for more than 40 years.

Osamu Yamada, the owner of the restaurant, Bambolina, remembers when the district in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward was bustling with thousands of stock traders in the early 1990s, when transactions were still handled manually on the TSE’s trading floor.

Yamada, also a chef, recalls traders decked out in luxury watches and dark blue blazers with gold buttons — in fashion at the time — flocking to his restaurant for lunch.