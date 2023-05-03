In its decade of doing business, Shein has grown rapidly by winning over shoppers with its tough-to-beat prices and kaleidoscope of new merchandise. Along the way, the e-commerce retailer has also gained vocal critics who have questioned, among other things, its connection to China, accused it of stealing designers’ works and pointed to how its cheap merchandise contributes to environmental waste.

Shein, for the most part, has been tight-lipped through it all. Now, the company is looking to change the perception of its business and practices before its expected filing for an initial public offering.

It has poured millions of dollars into initiatives that seek to address the long-standing criticisms as a way to earn good will. In the process, Shein is positioning itself as a retail juggernaut with whom industry stalwarts will inevitably have to share space.