  • U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, in November 2022. | G20 MEDIA CENTER / VIA REUTERS
    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, in November 2022. | G20 MEDIA CENTER / VIA REUTERS

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has decided to remain publicly quiet on democratic backsliding in India, according to senior U.S. officials, as the U.S. intensifies efforts to keep New Delhi on its side amid rivalry with China.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pressure on religious minorities and the media is troubling, as is his party’s targeting of opposition lawmakers, said the officials, who asked not to be identified discussing internal deliberations. But the decision to largely refrain from criticizing Modi comes as growing concerns about China make India increasingly crucial to U.S. geopolitical and economic goals in the Indo-Pacific.

The decision on handling India is an example of how Biden’s emphasis on human rights — and his framing of a global conflict between democracies and autocracies — has run up against the strategic realities of a world where rivals such as China and Russia are vying for greater control.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED