  • Then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and then-Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga at a Tokyo hotel on Sept. 14, 2020, on the day Suga won the Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election to take over from Abe. | KYODO
    Then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and then-Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga at a Tokyo hotel on Sept. 14, 2020, on the day Suga won the Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election to take over from Abe. | KYODO

  • Jiji

Japan’s three-year fight against the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on politics and government management, with power struggles taking place during the administrations of former prime ministers Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga.

The political jockeying that occurred beneath the surface as Japan scrambled to take unprecedented infectious disease measures shortened the administrations’ lifespans, according to multiple government sources.

In March 2020 amid the outbreak of COVID-19, Abe met Yukio Edano, then-leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, in parliament to gain support for law revisions that would allow a state of emergency to be declared.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW