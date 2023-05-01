  • A board displaying a joint statement released by the Japanese Olympic Committee and six other organizations on the issue of athletes being sexually photographed and the spread of their images is seen during a news conference in November 2020 attended by Koji Murofushi (third from right), commissioner of the Sports Agency, and others. (Kyodo) | KYODO
    A board displaying a joint statement released by the Japanese Olympic Committee and six other organizations on the issue of athletes being sexually photographed and the spread of their images is seen during a news conference in November 2020 attended by Koji Murofushi (third from right), commissioner of the Sports Agency, and others. (Kyodo) | KYODO

A bill has been submitted to an ongoing session in parliament targeting a crackdown on people who take surreptitious photographs, a move that would make it illegal nationwide to snap voyeuristic images of a sexually exploitative nature.

While the issue is particularly serious for young athletes targeted by people engaging in “sneak photography” at fields and courts around the nation, the situation remains unresolved as proving sexual or malicious intent in photos taken of athletes competing in sporting attire is difficult.

At a symposium on April 15, lawyers working on the issue and former national volleyball team member Kana Oyama, among others, stressed the need for legislation, saying it is a “remaining issue” for sneak photography, especially for competitive athletes.

