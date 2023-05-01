Japan lifted its nuclear disaster evacuation order for part of the village of Iitate, in Fukushima Prefecture, on Monday, more than 12 years after the triple meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 power plant.

The order was removed in the district designated as a reconstruction base in the so-called difficult-to-return zone, where entry is still strictly restricted due to high levels of radiation following the March 2011 meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings’ power plant in the prefecture.

With the latest development, all districts designated as reconstruction bases in six Fukushima municipalities have now exited the nuclear disaster evacuation order.