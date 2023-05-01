  • Amid the need to renew aging expressways, the government intends to maintain the current system of repaying debts by toll collection until as late as 2115. | KYODO
The government has submitted to parliament a law amendment bill to extend the expressway toll collection period to as late as 2115, in effect reneging on its pledge to make expressways free of charge by 2050.

With expressway costs seen ballooning due to aging infrastructure, the current system of securing funds for debt repayment by toll collection will be extended significantly.

When Japan Highway Public Corp. was privatized in 2005, the government promised that the use of expressways would be free by 2050.

