Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Egypt late Saturday, the first leg of a weeklong tour to four African countries and Singapore, around three weeks before he hosts a Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima.

Kishida’s first visit to Africa since taking office in October 2021 comes amid a push to strengthen ties with the “Global South,” a term that collectively refers to developing nations in areas including Asia, Africa and Latin America.

At the G7 summit in his home constituency of Hiroshima in May, Kishida will seek to obtain international solidarity in support of Ukraine, under invasion by Russia. But many countries in the Global South have avoided taking a position on the war.