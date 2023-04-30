The Japanese public harbors concerns about the rapidly spreading use of AI chatbots, with 69.4% calling for stricter regulation on the development of artificial intelligence, a Kyodo News poll showed Sunday.

The result comes as countries have been discussing the need for international standards to prevent the misuse of emerging technologies such as ChatGPT, which have sparked fear of unauthorized collection of personal data.

The telephone survey, conducted from Saturday, also marked the approval rating for the Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at 46.6%, up 8.5 points from the previous survey in mid-March. Its disapproval rating stood at 35.5%.