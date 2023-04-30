Several American startups are working on building a new generation of small reactors with support from the U.S. government that could push nuclear energy into a new phase.

During a recent hearing before the House Appropriations Committee, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm restated the “importance of nuclear energy” for the current administration regarding America’s power supply.

But despite the White House’s stated support for nuclear power, there are no new projects underway for any traditional nuclear reactors.