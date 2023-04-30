  • Japanese toilets are displayed at the Toto sanitary equipment showroom in Tokyo in September 2019. Toilets with bidet functions are increasingly being marketed to wealthy buyers overseas. | REUTERS TV / VIA REUTERS
Frankfurt – Japanese bidet toilet makers are rushing to promote their products to wealthy people overseas, in the face of the emergence of Chinese rivals after the “explosive buying” of Japanese bidet toilets by Chinese consumers drew attention.

By leveraging their technological advantages, Japanese makers are aiming to establish their status as high-quality brands and stimulate demand in Europe, the United States and elsewhere.

At the ISH 2023 trade fair for housing equipment in Frankfurt in March, Toto showcased its high-end Neorest toilet with the features of its Washlet toilet seat series.

