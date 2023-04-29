  • Black smoke rises over Khartoum in a photo taken from video on Friday as fighting raged in Sudan, despite rival forces agreeing to extend a truce aimed to stem nearly two weeks of warfare. | AFP-JIJI
    Black smoke rises over Khartoum in a photo taken from video on Friday as fighting raged in Sudan, despite rival forces agreeing to extend a truce aimed to stem nearly two weeks of warfare. | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

KHARTOUM – Strikes by air, tanks and artillery rocked Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, and the adjacent city of Bahri on Friday, witnesses said, mocking a 72-hour truce extension announced by the army and a rival paramilitary force.

Hundreds have been killed and tens of thousands have fled for their lives in a power struggle between the army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that erupted on April 15 and disabled an internationally backed transition toward democratic elections.

The fighting has also reawakened a two-decade-old conflict in the western Darfur region where scores have died this week.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW