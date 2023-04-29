Ron DeSantis is eyeing the first two weeks of June to formally jump into the 2024 presidential race, according to people familiar with the deliberations, as his long-expected bid shows signs of sputtering before its official launch.

Advisers are considering a campaign kickoff in the Florida governor’s hometown of Dunedin — or in Ohio or Pennsylvania, swing states where he has family ties, according to the people.

The timing of the formal announcement is critical with DeSantis’s poll numbers falling and donors losing confidence that he is the best Republican candidate.