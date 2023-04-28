Japan should sanction Myanmar as it has done for Russia over its Ukraine invasion, a United Nations expert said Friday, slamming the junta’s “barbarism and oppression.”

Thomas Andrews, the U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, also urged Japan to immediately end a training program for Myanmar troops, warning it was tarnishing the image of the country’s military.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s government in February 2021, sparking fighting across swaths of the country and tanking the economy.