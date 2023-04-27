Hotel prices have been rising across the nation as tourists flock back to Japan following loosened border restrictions.

In the first quarter of 2023, hotel prices increased by around 15% compared with the pre-pandemic 2019 fiscal year, according to a survey.

According to STR 2023, a U.S. research firm specializing in the hospitality industry, the average price difference for hotels in Japan between the first quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2023 is ¥2,107.