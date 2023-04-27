  • Nezu Shrine in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward. In the first quarter of 2023, hotel prices increased by around 15% compared with the pre-pandemic 2019 fiscal year, a survey has found. | AFP-JIJI
Hotel prices have been rising across the nation as tourists flock back to Japan following loosened border restrictions.

In the first quarter of 2023, hotel prices increased by around 15% compared with the pre-pandemic 2019 fiscal year, according to a survey.

According to STR 2023, a U.S. research firm specializing in the hospitality industry, the average price difference for hotels in Japan between the first quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2023 is ¥2,107.

