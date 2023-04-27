  • The official character of the 2025 World Expo in Osaka, 'Myaku-Myaku,' was unveiled during an event in Osaka on April 13. | KYODO
Osaka – Ticket prices for the 2025 World Expo in Osaka may see a hike of more than 30% — from ¥6,000 to ¥8,000 — due to inflation and higher labor costs associated with tighter security measures, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Expo is considering raising the adult ticket price mainly to cover the event’s added security and other operational costs, which are likely to balloon from an initial estimate of ¥80.9 billion, the sources said.

Last year, the association planned to charge ¥6,000 per adult. The decision for admission prices will be finalized in mid-June, with the approval of the government.

