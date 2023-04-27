  • Singapore has some of the world's toughest anti-narcotics laws and insists the death penalty remains an effective deterrent against trafficking. | REUTERS
Singapore – Singapore hanged a prisoner on Wednesday after he was convicted of conspiracy to smuggle 1 kilogram of cannabis, despite rights groups decrying “many flaws” in the case.

Tangaraju Suppiah was hanged in defiance of a plea by the United Nations Human Rights Office for Singapore to “urgently reconsider” and calls by British tycoon Richard Branson to halt it.

The Asian financial hub has some of the world’s toughest anti-narcotics laws and insists the death penalty remains an effective deterrent against trafficking.

