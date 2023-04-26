Chinese leader Xi Jinping has spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.

Xi told Zelenskyy that negotiations are the only solution for the war during a phone call, Chinese state television reported. The Chinese president said China would send a representative to Ukraine, according to the report.

The talks between the two leaders underscore Beijing’s efforts to portray itself as a neutral mediator as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war heads into its second year. China recently put forward a 12-point cease-fire proposal that was quickly dismissed by Kyiv’s allies as being a one-sided deal that would benefit the Kremlin.