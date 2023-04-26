  • Morning commuters in front of Shimbashi Station in Tokyo on March 30. Over 60% of people in Japan surveyed in mid-March said they constantly keep face masks on when going out. | BLOOMBERG
    Morning commuters in front of Shimbashi Station in Tokyo on March 30. Over 60% of people in Japan surveyed in mid-March said they constantly keep face masks on when going out. | BLOOMBERG

  • Jiji

Over 60% of people in Japan constantly keep face masks on when going out, even after the government relaxed its COVID-19 mask guidance, a private survey has shown.

By prefecture, respondents in Hiroshima spend the longest time with their masks on.

The online survey, conducted by Daiichi Sankyo Healthcare for three days to March 19, received answers from 4,700 people nationwide.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED