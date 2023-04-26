Taxi users may see fares fluctuate based on demand as the transport ministry plans a new system, scheduled to start in May, that would allow operators to introduce dynamic pricing.

Taxi operators are currently required to determine their fares based on a price range set by the transport ministry, for instance adding on 20% for late nights or slashing fares by 10% for people with disabilities.

Under the dynamic pricing system, operators will have the option to flexibly set fares between 50% above or below their regular fare according to demand. For example, a taxi with a starting fare of ¥500 could have it set in a range between ¥250 and ¥750, depending on demand.