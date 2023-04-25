With the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pushing for wage growth, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has in recent months often approached Rengo, the umbrella organization of labor unions across Japan.

Kishida attended the New Year’s gathering of Rengo, formally the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, for the second year in a row, while the LDP’s strategy for 2023 stated clearly that it would strengthen cooperation with Rengo in order to gain a broader base of support for the party.

These developments signal the LDP’s thinly veiled desire to win over Rengo, a key supporter of opposition parties, which has 7 million union members.