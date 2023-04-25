Family members of the victims and survivors of a 2005 train derailment that killed 107 people in Hyogo Prefecture held a memorial ceremony on Tuesday to mark the 18th anniversary of the accident.

West Japan Railway President Kazuaki Hasegawa vowed to build “a safer railway” in the ceremony hosted by the company at the accident site in Amagasaki, where a monument has been erected to remember those who lost their lives.

A moment of silence was observed at around 9:18 a.m., the same time of day that the train crashed into a condominium building. A total of 106 passengers and one driver were killed, while 562 people were injured.