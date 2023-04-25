A Japanese nonprofit organization head who was evacuated from Sudan on Monday said he hopes for people’s safety, including fellow Japanese nationals who have chosen to stay there, and the return of peace in war-torn areas of the country.

“I am grateful for the Self-Defense Forces, the embassy, the Foreign Ministry and many other people,” Naoyuki Kawahara, representative of the NPO Rocinantes, said in an online interview. Rocihantes provides medical assistance to people in Sudan.

He and two other staffers — Ayako Iwabuki and Takashi Shichijyo — were among 45 Japanese nationals and their families who were evacuated aboard an SDF plane on Monday.