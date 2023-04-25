Japan and the European Union have opposed a proposal for the Group of Seven nations to ban all exports to Russia, a move that would be aimed at boosting support for Ukraine, ahead of the G7 Hiroshima summit, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The proposal, made by the United States, would ban all items from being exported to Russia, with exceptions including agricultural and medical products, the report said.

Representatives from Japan and the EU have said the move would not be realistic, sources told the newspaper.