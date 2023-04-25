  • Workers move a shipping container at a commercial port in Vladivostok, Russia, on April 6. | REUTERS
    Workers move a shipping container at a commercial port in Vladivostok, Russia, on April 6. | REUTERS

Japan and the European Union have opposed a proposal for the Group of Seven nations to ban all exports to Russia, a move that would be aimed at boosting support for Ukraine, ahead of the G7 Hiroshima summit, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The proposal, made by the United States, would ban all items from being exported to Russia, with exceptions including agricultural and medical products, the report said.

Representatives from Japan and the EU have said the move would not be realistic, sources told the newspaper.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED